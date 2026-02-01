Furphy recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Saturday's 129-124 victory over the Hawks.

Furphy simply couldn't get anything going in the win, continuing what has been a rough week. In his past four appearances, the sophomore has averaged just 3.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, making him a non-factor in just about every redraft format. For now, he should be viewed as a possible stash candidate, albeit one with limited upside.