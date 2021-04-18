Turner posted nine points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

The 25-year-old nearly posted a double-double in his return from a six-game absence due to a sprained ankle. Turner was held without a block for the first time this season, which speaks volumes about how dominant he's been this season on the defensive end. Before going down with an ankle injury, the sixth-year center was averaging a career-high 3.5 blocks over 46 games this season. He'll look to start another block streak Monday at home against the Spurs.