Turner notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Wizards.

Turner knocked down two triples and contributed a block in his first regular-season appearance of the campaign, but his overall production was modest despite a substantial workload. The veteran center committed three turnovers and struggled to make a significant defensive impact as Anthony Davis erupted for 34 points and 12 rebounds. Turner should continue to provide value through his combination of three-point shooting and shot-blocking, though fantasy managers will hope for stronger defensive numbers moving forward.