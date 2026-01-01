Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego said Dec. 19 that Murray (Achilles) is "working his tail off" in his rehab, but the veteran point guard remains without a definitive target date for his 2025-26 debut, Dylan Sanders of Roundtable.io reports. "I can't say where he is on the schedule, I wish I could be more honest about that. He's doing great is what I can say," Borrego said of Murray. "It's impressive how far he's comes, where he's at. He works extremely hard. We'll have him back soon, how soon I don't know. We're working through that right now."

Nearly two weeks since Borrego provided his update, the Pelicans have yet to indicate that Murray has resumed taking part in full-contact practice, which makes it difficult to forecast how close the 29-year-old might be to playing again. Murray is working his way back from Feb. 5 surgery to address a ruptured right Achilles tendon, and though Shams Charania of ESPN reported back in late September that Murray was targeting "right after New Year's" to make his debut, it's unclear if that rough target still holds. Given his track record of production prior to his surgery, Murray still looks like a worthwhile player to stash in most deeper leagues, or in shallower leagues with larger benches or multiple injured reserve spots. However, fantasy managers should be aware that once he's finally cleared to play, Murray will likely need several games to get fully ramped up before he's given a consistent 30-plus-minute role.