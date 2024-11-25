Murray (hand) is targeting a return to action Wednesday against the Raptors, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Murray has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, his 17th in a row on the shelf. However, he's been ramping up his activity at recent practices, and it's been reported previously that he would make a return at some point this week. Given how many injuries the Pelicans are dealing with, Murray's return will be a massive boost to the team. With this news, Brandon Boston's fantasy upside could soon be capped.