Queen (wrist) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Queen would be evaluated after Tuesday's practice, but if all goes well, he's expected to get the green light to suit up. Queen sustained a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist during a Summer League game in July and ended up missing the preseason for the Pelicans. With Kevon Looney (knee) sidelined, Queen could see some run behind Yves Missi.