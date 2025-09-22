Queen (wrist) is participating in conditioning activities, but he remains without a definitive timeline for a return to play, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Queen underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist in mid-July and was scheduled to be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, so it's not surprising he has not yet been cleared for training camp this fall. The rookie first-rounder still has time to be ready for Opening Night, though the Pelicans would figure to proceed with caution. Yves Missi (rest) would operate as the clear top center if Queen isn't available to start the season, and Kevon Looney would handle the backup role.