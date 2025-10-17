Dickinson logged 12 points (6-9 FG), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes of Thursday's 132-125 preseason loss to Orlando.

Kevon Looney is expected to miss two to three weeks due to a proximal tibiofibular ligament, potentially opening some minutes up in the frontcourt. Derik Queen is still rehabbing from wrist surgery, so Dickinson has a chance to enter the rotation behind Yves Missi. He would likely need to outplay Karlo Matkovic for that to happen, however.