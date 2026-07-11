Pelicans' Hunter Dickinson: Scores 21 points in SL win

Dickinson finished Saturday's 95-91 Summer League win over the Hornets with 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

Dickinson was aggressive hunting his shot Saturday and finished with a game-high 21 points. The big man also led all players in triples made and was third on the Pelicans in assists. The 25-year-old signed another two-way pact with New Orleans and figures to spend most of his time with the club's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, in 2026-27.