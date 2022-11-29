Marshall (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Marshall sat out Monday's win over the Thunder. If available, he could see a slightly elevated workload with Brandon Ingram (toe) still out.
