Murphy had 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Hornets.

Murphy turned things around on the offensive end, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in the past five games. It was a welcome sight for fantasy managers after having to deal with a recent shooting slump. Despite his struggles of late, Murphy continues to put together the best season of his career. Through 48 games, he is flirting with first-round value in standard leagues, averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 35.8 minutes per contest.