Murphy totaled eight points (1-12 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 victory over the Pistons.

This was a quiet showing for Murphy, as he took a backseat while Zion Williamson erupted for 36 points. But with Brandon Ingram (knee) expected to miss a couple weeks, better days are likely head for Murphy.