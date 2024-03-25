Murphy totaled eight points (1-12 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 victory over the Pistons.
This was a quiet showing for Murphy, as he took a backseat while Zion Williamson erupted for 36 points. But with Brandon Ingram (knee) expected to miss a couple weeks, better days are likely head for Murphy.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Modest performance in start•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Enters starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Leads team in scoring Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Moves to bench•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Drops 20 points in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Starting against Portland•