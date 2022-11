Murphy is starting Monday's contest against the Thunder, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Brandon Ingram (toe) on the sidelines, Murphy will officially make his eighth start of the season. The Virginia product has averaged 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assist across 29.7 minutes during his time as a starter this season. Murphy figures to fall back to his bench role once Ingram returns to the lineup.