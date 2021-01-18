Williamson finished with 31 points (13-15 FG, 5-5 FT), six boards, and two steals in 35 minutes of a 128-123 win against Sacramento on Sunday.

Williamson turned in his most efficient day from the field on the year in the contest, shooting an impressive 86.7 percent. While his ancillary numbers weren't quite as impressive as some of his other outings, his scoring outburst made up for it. He'll face the Jazz on Tuesday.