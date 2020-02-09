The Pelicans anticipate that Williamson (ankle) will be ready to play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson's surgically repaired knee hasn't caused any complications since he made his NBA debut Jan. 22, but the rookie was forced to sit out Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers with a sprained left ankle. Fortunately, the Pelicans only view the injury as a day-to-day concern, so if Williamson responds to treatment like the team hopes, he should be ready to go Tuesday. Whenever he returns to the court, Williamson will be looking to extend his streak of 20-point games to five.