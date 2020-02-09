Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected back Tuesday
The Pelicans anticipate that Williamson (ankle) will be ready to play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson's surgically repaired knee hasn't caused any complications since he made his NBA debut Jan. 22, but the rookie was forced to sit out Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers with a sprained left ankle. Fortunately, the Pelicans only view the injury as a day-to-day concern, so if Williamson responds to treatment like the team hopes, he should be ready to go Tuesday. Whenever he returns to the court, Williamson will be looking to extend his streak of 20-point games to five.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Team-high 21•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tabbed questionable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Hits for 20 against Bucks•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.