Cunningham ended Monday's 110-108 loss to Memphis with 36 points (13-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes.

Cunningham's 36 points Monday marked the third game in a row that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick has scored 30 points or more. His shooting efficiency Monday was the first time since March 9 that Cunningham shot 50.0 percent or better from the field. Since the All-Star break, Cunnigham is averaging 24.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting (including 39.6 percent from three on 6.2 3PA/G), 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 32.1 minutes per game.