Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Returning to action Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (lung) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Cunningham missed Detroit's last 11 contests because of a collapsed lung, but he's made enough progress in his recovery to receive medical clearance to resume playing. As a result of his extended absence, Cunningham will likely be eased back into action with a light minutes load, though he'll presumably take back his spot in the starting five from Daniss Jenkins.
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