Cunningham generated 39 points (13-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds and 11 assists across 40 minutes of Friday's 112-109 loss to Orlando.

Cunningham notched his second triple-double of the season, with the other being a 46-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist showing Nov. 10. The point guard is building on an impressive 2024-25 campaign, and he's scored 30 or more points in seven of his 16 appearances this season. He's averaging 28.8 points per game on 45/32/82 shooting splits.