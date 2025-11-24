LeVert (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers.

LeVert has been managing left foot soreness but will shed his probable tag and suit up Monday. The veteran shooting guard has had a steady role as a capable scoring threat off the bench this season, averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from deep in 19.2 minutes across 11 appearances.