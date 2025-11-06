LeVert is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to left knee soreness.

It remains to be seen if LeVert will suit up for Friday's contest due to his knee soreness, and a decision will be made closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. LeVert is averaging 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in five outings off the bench for the Pistons this season.