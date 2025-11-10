Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable vs. Wizards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
LeVert is in danger of getting the night off for the second part of Detroit's back-to-back set. Duncan Robinson would likely handle even more playing time if LeVert sits out, and Bobi Klintman could also enter the rotation in this case.
