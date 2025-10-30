LeVert (hamstring) finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists and one rebound across 16 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 135-116 win over the Magic.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a left hamstring injury, LeVert was the first player off the Detroit bench. Though LeVert finished fifth in the Pistons in usage rate (18.6 percent) and was a plus-6 during his time on the court, it didn't translate in his box-score line. Expect LeVert to continue to maintain a regular role on the second unit as a scorer and secondary creator, but his playing time could fluctuate based on how hot or cold his shooting is in a given game.