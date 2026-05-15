Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Present for shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (back) was present at Friday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Robinson was unable to go in Game 5 due to lower-back soreness, but he remains day-to-day with a questionable tag ahead of Game 6. Ausar Thompson could see another massive workload if Robinson is unable to give it a go.
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