Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Robinson (back) was present at Friday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Robinson was unable to go in Game 5 due to lower-back soreness, but he remains day-to-day with a questionable tag ahead of Game 6. Ausar Thompson could see another massive workload if Robinson is unable to give it a go.

More News