Pistons' Jon Leuer: Gets another ankle injection
Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy revealed Monday that Leuer recently received a second injection in his sprained left knee, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Van Gundy acknowledged that Leuer, who hasn't played since Oct. 31 due to the injury, isn't progressing in his recovery as the team had hoped over the last two-plus months. While likely season-ending surgery remains a possibility for Leuer, he'll see if another injection can effectively addressing the lingering soreness and enable him to return to the court later during the campaign. Given his lengthy layoff from on-court action, Leuer probably remains multiple weeks away from appearing in games even if the injection has its desired effect.
