Beasley ended Thursday's 107-104 loss to Golden State with 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes.

Beasley had the chance to tie the game in the final seconds with a three-pointer, but his shot bounced off the rim. It was another solid showing for Beasley, who scored at least 20 points in his last two starts and three of his previous four games. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 16.1 points per game while shooting 34 percent from three-point range over his last 10 games.