Beasley finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beasley came out firing with 12 points in the first half, all of which came on three-pointers, and he finished as the Pistons third-leading scorer behind Tobias Harris (25) and Cade Cunningham (21). Beasley connected on a career-high 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts during the regular season and played a key role in the Pistons return to the playoffs. He'll look to continue his momentum into Game 2 against the Knicks on Monday.