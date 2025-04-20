Beasley finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Beasley came out firing with 12 points in the first half, all of which came on three-pointers, and he finished as the Pistons third-leading scorer behind Tobias Harris (25) and Cade Cunningham (21). Beasley connected on a career-high 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts during the regular season and played a key role in the Pistons return to the playoffs. He'll look to continue his momentum into Game 2 against the Knicks on Monday.
More News
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Delivers team-high 23 in OT loss•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Set to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Notches 10 points•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Modest performance again•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Returns to bench Saturday•