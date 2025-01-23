Beasley totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 victory over Atlanta.

Beasley has returned to a bench role after the Pistons have gotten healthier, but the veteran continues to deliver solid enough numbers to make him a reliable fantasy alternative across all formats. Over his last six appearances off the bench, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 15.5 points per game while making 45.7 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts.