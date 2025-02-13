Hardaway supplied five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Bulls.

Hardaway's struggles continued despite the victory, scoring single-digits for the fourth straight game and the eighth time in the past 10. Although he remains in the starting lineup, Hardaway has been a non-factor from a production standpoint, averaging just 10.5 points and 2.1 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game this season.