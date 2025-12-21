Ingram tallied 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 112-96 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

Ingram co-led the Raptors in scoring with Sandro Mamukelashvili, and the former also tied a season high with seven dimes during Saturday's loss. Ingram continues to carry the scoring load for the Raptors this season, even more so in the absence of RJ Barrett (knee), who has not played since Nov. 23 against the Nets. In the 12 games without Barrett in the lineup, Ingram has averaged 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 threes over 35.8 minutes per game.