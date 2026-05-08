Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Undergoes heel surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram underwent successful surgery Friday to address ongoing heel pain, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
A heel spur was removed during the surgery, and Ingram is expected to fully recover and be ready for training camp in September. This heel injury prevented Ingram from playing in the final two games of Toronto's playoff series against the Cavaliers, but by addressing it early in the offseason, his status for 2026-27 won't be in any doubt.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Officially ruled out for Game 7•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Unlikely to play Game 7•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Wears walking boot in shootaround•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Game 7•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Friday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to doubtful•