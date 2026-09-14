The Clippers and Raptors both agreed Monday to finalize the trade sending Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram (heel), Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal, which was agreed in principle June 30, was held up over two months due to the league's investigation involving salary-cap circumvention by Leonard and the Clippers. Ingram underwent surgery in early May to address ongoing right heel pain, so his health will be worth monitoring when he reports to Los Angeles training camp later in September.