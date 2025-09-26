Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Ready for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday that Ingram (ankle) will be ready for training camp, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Ingram was limited to just 18 games last season due to a sprained left ankle that he suffered in December. He was cleared for contact way back in July, and it sounds like he's been a full go for a while now. For now, there's no word of any restrictions heading into the preseason.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Cleared for contact•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out for season•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Hopeful to return to practice•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Set for checkup in 10 days•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Set for checkup in two weeks•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Timeline for return still uncertain•