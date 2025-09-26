Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday that Ingram (ankle) will be ready for training camp, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Ingram was limited to just 18 games last season due to a sprained left ankle that he suffered in December. He was cleared for contact way back in July, and it sounds like he's been a full go for a while now. For now, there's no word of any restrictions heading into the preseason.