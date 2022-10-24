Boucher (hamstring) will be available for Monday's game against the Heat, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

After missing the first three games of the season, Boucher was trending in the right direction prior to Monday's matchup. He apparently felt good after the Raptors' morning shootaround Monday and has been cleared to make his season debut against Miami. The 29-year-old could be in line for a significant workload since Otto Porter (hamstring) is out and Scottie Barnes (ankle) is a game-time decision.