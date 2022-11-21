Boucher (illness) participated in Monday's practice session, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boucher missed Saturday's loss to the Hawks due to a non-COVID illness, but it sounds like he is recovering well ahead of Toronto's next game Wednesday against the Nets. Assuming Boucher clears the injury report before then, he should return to his usual role in the frontcourt rotation behind starter Scottie Barnes.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Secures second double-double•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Continues scoring success•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Breaks out with 20-point game•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Comes up empty Monday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Logs season-high usage•