Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Wednesday
DeRozan (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers.
DeRozan sat out Tuesday's contest against Orlando as a result of a left thigh bruise, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. If he's unable to take the floor for a second consecutive contest, Norman Powell, Delon Wright, Fred VanVleet (hand) and C.J. Miles (illness) are all candidates to see an uptick in workload.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Could be rested on upcoming back-to-back•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 in Friday's OT win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads way with 24 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Tallies 15 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot in blowout win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...