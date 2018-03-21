Play

Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Wednesday

DeRozan (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers.

DeRozan sat out Tuesday's contest against Orlando as a result of a left thigh bruise, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. If he's unable to take the floor for a second consecutive contest, Norman Powell, Delon Wright, Fred VanVleet (hand) and C.J. Miles (illness) are all candidates to see an uptick in workload.

