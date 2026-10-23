DeRozan racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and two rebounds across 28 minutes during Thursday's 96-84 loss to the Thunder.

DeRozan was relatively quiet in his Nuggets debut, despite ending as one of just three players to score double digits. He also turned the ball over five times during his 28 minutes on the court, capping off what was a disappointing performance. It appears as though DeRozan is going to be used as the team's sixth man, providing an offensive punch when Nikola Jokic is off the floor.