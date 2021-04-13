VanVleet (hip) is without a timetable to return to game action, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Coach Nick Nurse didn't offer up many details, but when asked about VanVleet's timetable he said, "it's not great news." That would seem to imply that the guard, who will miss his sixth straight contest Tuesday night, could be set to miss several more games as the Raptors fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. For now, it's probably safe to rule VanVleet out for the remainder of Week 17. Once he's eventually cleared to play, he'll still have to serve a one-game suspension for his role in last week's incident during the Raptors' matchup against the Lakers.