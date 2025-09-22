VanVleet suffered a torn ACL and may be out for the entire 2025-26 campaign, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

VanVleet struggled with efficiency during his second season in Houston, but the Rockets' win-loss record with him on the court (41-19) spoke volumes about his overall impact on the team. With VanVleet sidelined, the runway is clear for Reed Sheppard, who barely had a role as a rookie after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Amen Thompson could also handle a ton of ball-handling responsibilities in VanVleet's absence, but Aaron Holiday is the only other true point guard on the roster currently.