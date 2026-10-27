VanVleet produced five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-110 win over the Hawks.

VanVleet was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous game due to injury management. However, despite returning to the court, VanVleet's production left a lot to be desired. While his impact on this team is certainly obvious, it could be a situation where his real-life value usurps his fantasy value. He will almost certainly be better than this, but could be considered the fourth or even fifth option on offense, limiting his overall upside.