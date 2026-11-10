VanVleet finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and two assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 110-100 win over the Nuggets.

VanVleet provided efficient perimeter shooting but struggled to contribute beyond scoring, recording just two assists and no defensive stats. The limited playmaking was disappointing for fantasy managers. VanVleet's three-point production still offers value, but his fantasy reliability depends on generating more assists and steals. Staying under the 20-point threshold with subpar numbers in other categories simply won't cut it.