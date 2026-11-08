VanVleet tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and a block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Suns.

VanVleet supplied efficient perimeter scoring, converting four three-pointers for the third time in his last five outings while contributing four assists. His established role, both as a playmaker and scorer, and consistent three-point volume continue to provide fantasy utility, particularly in category formats emphasizing assists and perimeter shooting. He's also taken a step forward offensively, as he has overcame a slow start to the campaign to score at least 16 points in four of his last five outings. By all means, the veteran floor general, who missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from an ACL injury, is trending in the right direction.