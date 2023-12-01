Dick was recalled to the NBA club from the G League's Raptors 905, but he won't play in Friday's game versus the Knicks due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick wasn't seeing consistent playing time at the NBA level, so he's been playing in the G League recently. He scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) during the Raptors 905 125-114 win over Maine on Friday but is now under the weather. Even when he clears the aliment, the rookie isn't expected to garner a rotational role for Toronto.