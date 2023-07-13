Dick secured 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Wednesday's 94-90 loss to the Pistons during Summer League.

Despite going ice-cold from beyond the arc, Dick put together a very strong performance, finishing with a game-high 22 points while finding contributions outside of the scoring column. Though Dick is 5-for-22 from deep through three Summer League contests, he's showcased an ability to impact the game as a rebounder and off-ball cutter, traits that could help him earn more playing time with Toronto this season.