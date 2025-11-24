Quickley recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.

Quickley has now cashed at least three triples in his last four games, and has hit multiple threes in his last 11. In 17 games, Quickley is averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.1 blocks and 2.5 threes on a 39.4 percent clip.