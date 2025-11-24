Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Hits three three-pointers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.
Quickley has now cashed at least three triples in his last four games, and has hit multiple threes in his last 11. In 17 games, Quickley is averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.1 blocks and 2.5 threes on a 39.4 percent clip.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Comes alive in fourth quarter•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Efficient in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Drains five triples Saturday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dishes seven dimes in win•