Birch will start Wednesday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After coming off the bench for Games 1 and 2, Birch will rejoin the starting unit for Wednesday's Game 3 in an attempt to slow down Philadelphia's Joel Embiid. As a result, Precious Achiuwa will shift back to a reserve role after getting the start in Game 2. Birch is averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game this season.