Gueye tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists an four blocks across 39 minutes in Raptors 905's 116-106 loss to Greensboro on Tuesday.

Gueye signed a 10-day contract with the NBA club on Saturday, but he was back with 905 on Tuesday and turned in a solid all-around effort. The 25-year-old turned in his third straight multi-block effort, and he shot over 53.0 percent for the fourth consecutive contest. Gueye also has at least eight rebounds in each game during the latter span, and he should continue filling a robust frontcourt role for as long as he's with the G League club.