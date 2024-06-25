Gueye (thumb) was waived by the Raptors on Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Gueye joined the Raptors on a two-way deal late into the 2023-24 season, but he made just 11 appearances before suffering a sprained right thumb to end his campaign. In those 11 appearances, Gueye averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.