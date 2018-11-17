Anunoby (wrist) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Anunoby injured his wrist in Friday's loss to the Celtics and was unable to return. He is likely a true game-time decision Saturday. Should he play, he could be in for a bigger role than usual due to Kawhia Leonard's (rest) absence.

