Anunoby closed Monday's 100-88 win over Cleveland with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

Anunoby led the Raptors in scoring and three pointers made in Monday's victory, also leading the team in field goals made. Anunoby has surpassed the 20-point scoring mark eight time this season while matching a season-high in shots made from beyond the arc.