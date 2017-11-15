Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will make first career start Tuesday
Anunoby will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
The Raptors are set to be without Norman Powell (hip) on Tuesday and instead of going with C.J. Miles in his place, Anunoby will actually pick up his first career start. The rookie out of Indiana has averaged 16.8 minutes so far this season, but should see a sizable increase in his playing time while working with the top unit. While Anunoby will likely be getting his first extended run of the season, Miles should also help cover some of Powell's minutes as well, meaning both stand to see boosted fantasy value for the time being.
